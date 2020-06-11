Five FS Crop Specialists Receive Growmark's 2020 Endure Advocate Award

Growmark has given five FS Crop Specialists the 2020 Endure Advocate award, which recognizes those who excel in 4R Nutrient Management and Sustainable Farming Practices.

Here are the 2020 Endure Advocate Award Winners:

Joe Terando, Conserv FS

Junior Whitlow, M&M Service Company

Kyle Vogelzang, Evergreen FS

Tim Bennett, AgView FS

Tyler Osborne, AgView FS

“The program recognizes Crop Specialists within our system that help engage growers in sustainable best management practices on their farming operations,” Lance Ruppert, Growmark Agronomy Executive Director of Marketing and Technology said in a news release. “These best management practices include helping growers implement the 4R nutrient stewardship principles, assist growers with nitrogen management, promote nitrogen stabilizers, implement nitrogen tracking, the use of MiFieldTM Applied Research, and the use of variable rate technology for fertilizer applications.”

Nominations for the award come from the FS local management team and are evaluated in how the crop specialists work with farmer customers to adopt 4R management and sustainable farming while increasing farmer profitability.

“I try and challenge my growers to try ideas that may be new to them but making sure it is tracked throughout the season so they can see for themselves the true results,” Kyle Vogelzang, a Crop Specialist at Evergreen FS said in a news release. “Some growers will bring me ideas as well, and from there, we develop a comprehensive plan to make those ideas work.”

“I feel this is a pretty big honor to receive this award,” Tyler Osborne, Crop Specialist at AgView FS said in a news release. “It is nice to be able to go back to my customers with the Enduring Farm award on their end. In relation, it’s nice to then be recognized on my end for putting the effort forth to help customers follow the 4R Nutrient Stewardship program,”

The Growmark Endure Awards started in 2016. You can click here for more about the 2020 awards and winners.

