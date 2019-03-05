Five Critical Stages to Promote High-Yielding Crops

As farmers near planting season it’s a good time to think about what it’s going to take to get your crop to the finish line with the highest profitable yield. Arysta Lifescience, recently purchased by UPL Limited for $4.2 billion, says there are five critical stages to check crops.

“Through UNLOCK 5 (a new promotion by the company to encourage optimal plant development), growers can bring balance to the changing environment at important stages of the crop life cycle by improving the crop’s ability to respond to adverse environmental stresses and reach more of its genetic potential,” said Royce Schulte, biosolutions and innovative nutrition business manager, in a recent news release.

The five stages outlined by UNLOCK 5 to maximize plant development include: