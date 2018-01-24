First Woman Named Extension Cotton Specialist Of The Year

During the Beltwide Cotton Conference Andrea Jones was recognized as the 2018 Extension Cotton Specialist of the Year, an annual award sponsored by Bayer. Jones is a former Extension cotton specialist, and she’s the first woman to be named Extension Cotton Specialist of the Year. During his 18-year tenure, she spent most of her time technically as a research associate at the University of Missouri.

"She took that position and became the de facto cotton specialist for Missouri through hard work, dedication, and commitment to helping anyone in need," says Darrin Dodds, Extension cotton specialist for Mississippi State University. "She occupied a position within the University but turned it into a defining role for over a decade through her efforts. She is to be commended for not being defined by a title on paper but rather dedicating herself to providing Missouri cotton producers with the latest information in an effort to increase their bottom line."

Jones left the University of Missouri in July. She now works in a commercial role.

Jones earned a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's from Arkansas State University. In addition to leading variety trials and field days, Jones provided extensive research on irrigation and weed control.

Jim English, director of the division of plant sciences at the University of Missouri, notes that Jones evaluated 718 varieties from six different companies and led 51 cotton trials in her last year at the university.

"And that's a typical year for her," English says. "She is an extremely talented and productive person. She's an awesome presenter and educator and I think people come away with tremendous information. Her leaving was a loss for us, but she's still in the industry and that's what matters."

