First Look: Minnesota Corn Yields Disappoint

As scouts trek north through Minnesota, they’re seeing sure-signs of stress in corn stands. The typically lush, productive area of southern Minnesota looks like it will be a far cry from record-breaking, and perhaps even ‘normal,’ yields.

“I’m pretty disappointed in the corn here,” says Tim Gregerson, Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour scout on the western leg. “The big thing we’ve seen is nitrogen deficiency, we haven’t seen it on the tour up until now and we’ve seen it on two of our four samples.”

In addition to nitrogen concerns, he’s seeing a considerable amount of lodging, too.

Watonwan Co., MN - Pod counts are super low at 686.4 by 3 x 3 area. Corn has lodging and other problems, yield at 177.97 bushels per acre. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/FiE7go83Fd — Betsy Jibben (@BetsyJibben) August 22, 2019

“[You can tell] lodging hurt pollination a little bit because it’s lodged over to the other row,” Gregerson says.

Yields are coming in around 160 bu. per acre—20 bu. per acre fewer than he expects to see on this particular route. All signs point to excess moisture stress.

Martin Co., MN. Corn field looks ugly with nitrogen, green snap and poor pollination. Yield potential is 176 bushels per acre. Scouts say 20 inch rows “saved” crop. Very clean, pretty bean field from road. Pod counts 1,050 by 3 x 3 area. #pftour19 pic.twitter.com/Cko5GBfgU6 — Betsy Jibben (@BetsyJibben) August 22, 2019

“We’ve seen some prevent plant, big fields,” Gregerson says. “Little disease and bug pressure, but that nitrogen deficiency tipped back the ears a little bit”

Find complete Crop Tour route reports, market analysis and historical comparisons at ProFarmer.com.

Follow along with the week's coverage:

Crop Tour Day 3: Illinois Corn and Soybeans Yields Take a Nosedive

#PFTour19 Offers Hopeful Results Despite Maturity Issues

Crop Tour Scouts Expect Improved Maturity As They Head West

Crop Tour Day 2 Results: Nebraska Expected to Out-Yield Indiana

Crop Tour Scouts Prepare for Rain, Inconsistent Fields in East Leg

Crop Tour: South Dakota and Ohio Yields Plummet with Poor Planting

Inconsistent, Sparse Fields Plague South Dakota

Soybeans Have a Long Way to Go in South Dakota

Corn Needs Extra Two to Three Weeks to Beat Frost

Grete: Immature Crops to Present Challenge in Ohio

‘Sobering’ Sights Greet #PFTour19 Scouts

Is There Time For Ohio Crops To Overcome Unprecedented Immaturity?

Scouts Find What Farmers Already Knew: Variability Plagues Ohio