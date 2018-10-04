First Aid Kits for Production Agriculture

Complied by Farm and Ranch eXtension in Safety and Health (FReSH) Community of Practice

Most farms and ranches require multiple first aid kits due to the many types of jobs and the dispersed areas of work in a production agriculture operation. Not only is it important to have appropriate first aid kits on your farm or ranch, it is important that you and others in your operation understand basic first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

First Aid Kit. Source: Penn State University



Accidents on farms and ranches can be quite severe, and space in a first aid kit is limited, so it is important to choose items for kits wisely. Follow these guidelines when assembling a first aid kit:

Include pertinent personal information in first aid kits for individuals who have specific medical conditions. For example, indicate that a certain person has an allergic reaction to bee stings.

Include the contact information for the family doctor of each person working in the vicinity of the kit.

Remember that agricultural incidents may occur at night or in winter, so include items such as flares, flashlights, emergency blankets, and waterproof matches.

In an emergency situation, it is common for people to forget what they have learned in first aid classes, so include a first aid manual in each kit.

For the kits, use containers that are dust-free and water-resistant. Label the kits clearly.

Check first aid kits annually for expired products such as ice packs, heat packs, ointments, saline solution, and so on, and change the flashlight batteries. When you use any items in a first aid kit, replace the items immediately.

Larger first aid kits should be located at main farm or ranch buildings or in the home. Smaller first aid kits should be kept on major pieces of farm equipment and in vehicles.

The following items should be included in a large first aid kit:

Sterile first aid dressings in sealed envelopes, in the following sizes: 2 in. by 2 in. for small wounds 4 in. by 4 in. for larger wounds and for compresses to stop bleeding

Two trauma dressings for covering large areas

Small, sterile adhesive compresses in sealed envelopes

Roller bandages and 1 in., 2 in., and 6 in. cling bandages

Rolls of adhesive tape in assorted widths (to hold dressings in place)

Triangle bandages to use as slings or as coverings over large dressings

Antiseptic wash

Tongue depressors

Bandage scissors and heavy-duty scissors to cut clothing

Tweezers to remove insect stingers or small splinters

Splints that are 1/4 in. thick by 3 in. wide by 12 to 15 in. long for splinting broken arms and legs

Sterile saline solution 8 fl. oz. for small kits 2 qt. for large kits

Safety pins

Ice packs (chemical ice bags) to reduce swelling

A pocket mask for resuscitation

Three small packages of sugar for individuals with diabetes

Disposable rubber gloves and eye goggles

An emergency blanket

Note that dressings must be sterile—do not make your own dressings.

Injuries vary from job to job in production agriculture, so first aid kits should be tailored to the potential injury that could result from a particular job. Listed below are specialty kits and recommended items, in addition to the basic items outlined above, for inclusion in each kit.

Specialty First Aid Kits Type of Specialty Kit Types of Injury Kit Items Tractor/Combine Small wounds, minor or major bleeding, fractures, sprains, or severed limbs, amputation, or entanglement Basic first aid manual Two triangular bandages (36 in.) Antiseptic spray Six large adhesive bandages Four safety pins Sterile compress bandages (four 2 in. by 2 in. bandages and four 4 in. by 4 in. bandages) Roll of 2 in. wide tape Two pressure bandages (8 in. by 10 in.) Scissors Two rolls of elastic wrap Five clean plastic bags (varied sizes from bread bags to garbage bags) Amputation Amputation of a finger or limb Plastic bags of varying sizes (one large garbage bag, four medium kitchen garbage bags, and eight small plastic bread bags) Closable container to store bags Dressing Supplies Major trauma Sterile compresses (2 in. by 2 in. and 4 in. by 4 in.) Gauze roller bandages (1 in., 2 in., and 6 in. wide) Adhesive tape Triangular bandage Tongue depressors Heavy-duty scissors Chemical ice packs Disposable rubber gloves Goggles Tweezers and safety pins Emergency blanket Antiseptic spray Fracture (for immobilization of an injured limb) Broken bone Wooden or plastic splints Roll of elastic wrap Tongue depressors Pesticide Exposure (for use during pesticide application season or to keep in pesticide storage area) Ingestion of or contact with pesticide Emergency and poison control center contact information Two 1 qt. containers of clean water Ipecac syrup Emergency blanket Plastic bags Tape Disposable rubber gloves Goggles

Action Steps

Take the following steps to prepare for potential emergencies or accidents on your farm or ranch:

Get training in first aid and CPR. Contact the American Red Cross, National Safety Council, or local emergency medical service or hospital to locate trainings in your area.

Make specialized first aid kits for various areas of the farm or ranch. Follow the instructions above to assemble the kits and remember to restock the kit after use and to replace expired items annually.

For more information about preparing your farm or ranch personnel for an agricultural incident, click here to access the article "Basic First Aid" and here to access "Basic CPR."





