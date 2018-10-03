Find Your Place With Technology

Every day, retailers and consultants are charged to be a valuable team member to your customers. The role of trusted adviser is more than a buzzword. It’s a position of importance, and there are becoming fewer seats at the table.

In the next 10 years to 25 years, the role of trusted adviser will shift from being a person to a platform, according to the Context Network’s recent analysis for the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Companies are jockeying to build the chosen platform of the future for farmers.

A here-and-now example of a retailer leading with technology was demonstrated this summer by the team at MKC. The business re-launched its “Summer Ag Symposium” and used an in-field demo of the first fully autonomous drone, the Scout from American Robotics, to highlight how MKC is collecting data in its WinField United Answer Plots. Troy Walker, precision ag manager for MKC, explains the drone demo drew a larger crowd than ever before and illustrated how the team is positioning itself with technology tools. Read more at bit.ly/2xAKWk2.

This December, the Farm Journal AgTech Expo is an event to help prepare you and your customers for a future with technology deeply embedded in your business. The agenda was developed with a keen eye on providing take-home knowledge. The event also features more than nine hours in the interactive expo and a $100,000 startup challenge. Your $99 registration includes all meals and two networking receptions.

I talked about the event with Chip Flory this morning on AgriTalk:

The 3 keynotes are:

Josh Henretig, senior director AI for Earth, Microsoft “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence Is At the Farm Gate.”

Ken Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist “The Secret to Getting the Most From Technology In the Field.”

Dr. Robb Fraley, World Food Prize Laureate and Former Monsanto CTO “Breakthrough Innovations in Breeding: From Machine Learning to CRISPR and Beyond.”

Learn more and register at FarmJournalAgTechExpo.com.