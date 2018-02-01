Find Dicamba Training Opportunities In Your State

Monsanto recently added more information to its Xtend website to show farmers and applicators where they can find dicamba training opportunities in preparation for the 2018 season. Certain states require the training and others have left it optional.

Note if you’re from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee you have mandatory dicamba training for application. Monsanto, as well as BASF, offer training information for all states with the product label and encourage applicators to take advantage of the education.

For more information about when and where Monsanto is offering training click here.

For information for BASF’s training and online “Grow Smart University” click here.