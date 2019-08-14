Fill Propane Tanks Early

Projections for a late, wet harvest mean you need to secure propane needs sooner rather than later.

“We typically see an increase in propane demand due to harvest and then months later due to winter needs for ag and home heating,” says Mike Newland, director of agriculture business development at the Propane Education & Research Council. “This year, we expect these events to be closer together than usual, creating higher propane demand at the same time.”

Formula To Estimate Propane Cost

Cost per bushel per percentage point of moisture removed (ask your dryer dealer for this number) x propane cost per gallon x total number of bushels to dry x total percentage points of moisture to remove.

Example: $0.022 x $1 x 120 bu. x 10 = $26 to dry 120 bu. of corn 10 percentage points of moisture.

Natural Air-Dry Flow Rate Recommendations

Corn

Assure fans airflow rate is at least 1 cubic foot per minute per bushel (cfm/bu.) and the initial corn moisture does not exceed 21%.

Start the fan when the outdoor temperature averages about 40°F.

Soybeans