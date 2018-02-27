FieldNET App Upgrade Improves Grower Control

The FieldNET mobile app by the Lindsay Corporation has been upgraded to improve access, visibility and control of irrigation equipment.

The app gives growers remote monitoring and control of center pivots and lateral irrigation systems from a smartphone, tablet or computer. The platform is compatible with most electric pivots.

The update added functions including the ability to enable and disable auto-restart and auto-reverse as well as the ability to shut down multiple pivots simultaneously. Powerful end gun controls now provide aerial views as well. The update also improved search tools and allows for push notifications.

“It’s one of the industry’s most cost-effective solutions for remote irrigation management and, with the new app’s flexible, user-friendly interface, it’s never been easier,” says Reece Andrews, director of FieldNET and Zimmatic controls at Lindsay Corporation. “It helps growers stay informed and make operational adjustments in real time – reducing trips to the field and saving time, money, water, energy, chemicals, labor and wear and tear on their vehicles.”

FieldNET is available for use on corn and soybean crops in more than 50 countries. The company looks to update the app again later this year with variable rate irrigation and FieldNET Advisor.