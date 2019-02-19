FFA Week Celebrated by Members, Alumni and Industry

Members and alumni of the National FFA Organization are celebrating #FFAweek around the country. During this time FFA chapters share with the public what FFA is and what impact it makes on its members.

This year, the week’s celebrations go from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2019. The national organization is challenging its members and alumni to “imagine the impact if we all do just one thing to support the future of agriculture.” The week’s hashtag is #FFAJustOne.

Nationally, the organization is promoting a few specific days for alumni and active members and their families:

Feb. 19 is a single-day giving campaign

Feb. 21 is alumni day

Feb. 22 is national wear blue day

Culver’s is celebrating the week by launching its fifth-annual FFA Essay Contest. Winners will receive $7,500, $5,000 or $2,500 for their chapters. The contest allows writers to show their knowledge and passion for the agricultural industry.

This year’s prompt is: “The average age of a farmer is 58. Why is it important for young people to get involved with agriculture? Why should they be excited to join the agricultural industry?”

Essays are due April 8, 2019, at 5 p.m. CST and should be 1,000 words or less. They can be submitted to culvers.com/essaycontest.

In addition, members and alumni are taking to twitter to reminisce and share their experiences with the organization.

From #Indiana State FFA Officer to Under Secty for #USDAtrade, Ted McKinney shows his blue & gold pride every day in his @USDA office. Remember, wherever life takes you always celebrate your roots. Happy National #FFAWeek! #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/Q5fSV2Sxvu — Foreign Ag Service (@USDAForeignAg) February 19, 2019

In honor of National FFA Week, here’s a picture from @NationalFFA Convention during my senior year at Scott County High School! I would not be where I’m at today without @KentuckyFFA leadership development! Thank you FFA. #FFAWeek #FFAjacketstory pic.twitter.com/UqvB4cOort — Ryan Quarles (@RyanQuarlesKY) February 19, 2019

I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds – achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists. Happy #FFAWeek! pic.twitter.com/bAK1CYpbBa — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 19, 2019

Similar to @NationalFFA, CASNR believes in the future of agriculture and educating the next generation of difference makers through leadership activities and hands-on learning experiences. Happy #FFAWeek, Huskers! #ThisIsCASNR pic.twitter.com/QQlhwEmQQ1 — University of Nebraska CASNR (@UNL_CASNR) February 19, 2019

Clark County farmer and ICGA Director Don Guinnip can still fit in his FFA jacket. Can you? #FFAWeek pic.twitter.com/JGIV7ZX6Nr — IL Corn (@ilcorn) February 18, 2019

Nearly 100 @IndianaFFA members are at the Statehouse today celebrating National #FFAweek! 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/wEn2vDIGjU — Indiana Dept of Ag (@ISDAgov) February 18, 2019