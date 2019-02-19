FFA Week Celebrated by Members, Alumni and Industry

( National FFA Organization )

Members and alumni of the National FFA Organization are celebrating #FFAweek around the country. During this time FFA chapters share with the public what FFA is and what impact it makes on its members.

This year, the week’s celebrations go from Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2019. The national organization is challenging its members and alumni to “imagine the impact if we all do just one thing to support the future of agriculture.” The week’s hashtag is #FFAJustOne.

Nationally, the organization is promoting a few specific days for alumni and active members and their families:

  • Feb. 19 is a single-day giving campaign
  • Feb. 21 is alumni day
  • Feb. 22 is national wear blue day

Culver’s is celebrating the week by launching its fifth-annual FFA Essay Contest. Winners will receive $7,500, $5,000 or $2,500 for their chapters. The contest allows writers to show their knowledge and passion for the agricultural industry.

This year’s prompt is: “The average age of a farmer is 58. Why is it important for young people to get involved with agriculture? Why should they be excited to join the agricultural industry?”

Essays are due April 8, 2019, at 5 p.m. CST and should be 1,000 words or less. They can be submitted to culvers.com/essaycontest.

In addition, members and alumni are taking to twitter to reminisce and share their experiences with the organization.

