FFA National President Continues To Break Barriers

FFA Outgoing President 102518
Breanna Holbert 2018 National FFA President ( National FFA )
It’s the end of the term for the current FFA National President, Breanna Holbert, who was announced in the position at the National FFA Convention and Expo last year.
As we wait for the next president to be elected, we reflect back on Breanna Holbert’s tenure and why she continues to break barriers.
AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben talks with Breanna Holbert, the national FFA president and Gracie Furnish, the eastern region vice president for FFA.
Comments