Fertilizer Spreader Purchases Stretch Stewardship Around the World

When Highway Equipment Company introduced its New Leader G5 spreader in 2017, the manufacturer upped the ante with new levels of precision spreader control. Its patented 16-section swath control provides for accurate placement of broadcast fertilizer blends.

As the company promotes the equipment here in the U.S. for efficient application of nutrients, it’s also simultaneously supporting access to critical resources for those in need.

For every G5 spreader sold, a charitable gift is given to a non-for-profit working in Africa. Specifically, this gift goes toward drilling water wells for communities in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our company operates on a triple bottom line—people, planet, profit,” explains Marty Wolske with Highway Equipment Company/New Leader. “And we do a lot of local charity work, but with this initiative we saw an opportunity to have an impact on our global resources.”

Wolske explains that the New Leader G5 is designed with the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship so that the application has minimal impact on the environment and water quality. In a way, it’s a natural fit while stewarding water resources where the machines are used, the donation can also provide a water resource to those half way around the world who would otherwise have hardship in getting access to reliable, clean water.

New Leader partners with major OEMs, including AGCO, Case IH and John Deere, and this program is agnostic to which brand the G5 is paired with. So far, the company’s donation via this program has provided water for 1,000 people.