The Fertilizer Institute’s 2017 Report: Top Takeaways

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) released its 2017 State of the Fertilizer Industry report which showed increases in conservation efforts in the areas of water, energy and greenhouse gas emissions.

The report represents data from 33 TFI member companies which account for 94 percent of U.S. nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium production capacity and 33 percent of the U.S. retail sector.

“The fertilizer industry is essential to helping growers feed a more prosperous world,” says TFI President, Chris Jahn. “Our 2017 State of the Fertilizer Industry report demonstrates our parallel commitment to safe colleagues and neighbors, a strong economy, and environmental conservation and protection.”

The industry’s commitment to environmental conservation is seen through their investments in time and money.

In the area of water conservation, the industry reclaimed 1.4 billion gallons of water and recycled another 461.9 billion gallons of treated wastewater. Water usage per ton of fertilizer has decreased every year since reporting began in 2013.

Energy was also an area of focus in which 111 million GJ of waste heat was reused. This is enough energy to have powered 216,635 homes for an entire year.

Greenhouse gas emissions were reduced by 75 percent through investments in new railcars. Railcars produce lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions than trucks.

The fertilizer industry also invested nearly $1 million in research to develop better fertilizer management practices and find solutions for reducing nutrient lost.

“Half of all food grown around the world today is made possible by commercial fertilizer,” says Jahn. "As demand continues to grow, we are committed to ensuring that our products are produced, stored and used in a sustainable way.”