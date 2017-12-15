The Fertilizer Institute Announces the 2018 4R Advocates

The Fertilizer Institute (TFI) has named five farmer and fertilizer retailers pairs who are implementing innovative and sustainable 4R fertilizer management practices on the farm to increase production and reduce their environmental impact. These 2018 4R Advocates farm 19,250 acres of land using 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices.

“We talk a lot about 4R Nutrient Stewardship at TFI, but these practices only work if they are used on the farm,” says Chris Jahn, TFI President. “The 4R Advocate program is our way of recognizing good work when we see it, and these farmers and retailers are the fertilizer industry’s boots on the ground and represent the industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship.”

Now in its seventh year, the 4R Advocate Program has recognized 40 agricultural producers and retailers, farming 163,675 acres in 19 states. These forward-thinking individuals serve as examples by championing sound nutrient stewardship.

The 2018 Advocates include:

Glenn Beck, Windermere, Fla.

Rob Watson, Griffith Fertilizer Company, Frostproof, Fla.

Maria Cox, Whitehall, Ill.

Kyle Lake, CHS Carrollton, Carrollton, Ill.

Chuck and Darin Dunlop, Parker, Kan.

Jason Sutterby, AgChoice, Moran, Kan.

Jeff, CJ, and Greg Durand, St. Martinville, La.

Earl Garber, Sanders/Pinnacle Agriculture, Crowley, La.

Doug Weathers, Salem, Ore.

John Peters, Wilbur-Ellis, Woodburn, Ore.

The Advocates will be honored at an awards banquet hosted by TFI at the 2018 Commodity Classic in Anaheim, California, where they will also represent the 4R program during the Commodity Classic tradeshow. Throughout the year they will also be part of TFI’s outreach efforts to promote fertilizer management practices by hosting farm field days, participating in conference panels, and speaking on behalf of 4Rs to their farming peers.

The 4R Advocate program is one of many facets of a high-priority campaign to raise awareness and adoption of 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices. Fertilizer is a component of sustainable crop production systems, and the fertilizer industry recognizes the need to efficiently utilize these nutrients.

4R Nutrient Stewardship is an innovative and science-based approach that offers enhanced environmental protection, increased production, increased farmer profitability, and improved sustainability. Implications of the 4R nutrient stewardship system will spread far and wide through agriculture and society as a whole. For fertilizer use to be sustainable, it must support cropping systems that provide economic, social, and environmental benefits.

To help address this challenge, TFI works with the International Plant Nutrition Institute, the International Fertilizer Industry Association, and the Fertilizer Canada to advance the 4R nutrient stewardship initiative.