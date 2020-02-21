Fertilizer and Chemical Company ICL Acquires AgTech Data Startup

ICL (Israel Chemicals Ltd.) has acquired Growers Holdings, an agtech data startup that aims to provide executable data-driven recommendations.

ICL’s business has centered around bromine, potash and phosphate operations.

Growers Holdings is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Growers platform collects machine-generated and manual farm data.

“The acquisition of Growers expands and strengthens our offering of agro-digital services and our ca-pability to develop innovative solutions to generate higher agricultural yields and more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices,” Raviv Zoller, ICL President and CEO said in the news release an-nouncing the acquisition. “By combining Growers' one-of-a-kind platform with ICL's extensive agro-nomic know-how, we are accelerating our market reach and development roadmap to create an un-paralleled digital service offering focused on providing agro-professionals with unique access to cur-rently untapped and unstructured data in a simple, fast and actionable way."

The founder and CEO of Growers Holdings, Steven Valencsin, will continue to lead the company.

"Agriculture is an industry that impacts every person on the planet. Our belief is that there is significant opportunity to drive a more sustainable, profitable future through the better utilization of agriculture data," Valencsin said in the acquisition announcement. "We are very excited to be united in this mis-sion with ICL and share a common approach to delivering value to our customers. For our customers, its business as usual, although we expect that ICL's unique know-how and access to the Israeli techno-logical ecosystem and its broad capabilities will allow us to deliver increasing value over time."

