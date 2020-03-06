Ferrie: When to Expect Yield Response From Starter Phosphorus

As you prep planters, it’s important to think about what you can do to get the crop off on the right start. Starter fertilizer, applied in-furrow and/or 2" to the side and 2" below the seed (2x2), could be the ticket to higher yields.

Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie dives deeper into the subject in this week’s Boots in the Field report.

"If I look at our starter plots over the past 30 years, we see a 3 bu. to 5 bu. response to a low rate of starter in-furrow, typically 2 gal. to 5 gal.,” he says. Responses can be stronger—he’s seen up to a 15-bu. jump—or weaker depending on the conditions of the field.

Ferrie has documented the following outcomes after applying phosphate starter fertilizer:

Salt burn dropped yields 20 bu. per acre because it led to poor stands.

Higher rates, 7 gal. to 10 gal. in a 2x2 placement typically result in a 7 bu. to 10 bu. yield response.

Relaying starter, which means placing a little in-furrow to get the early bump and a higher rate 2x2 to get the horsepower later, can boost yield 10 bu. to 15 bu.

Attachments that “fill the gap” in the space between the 2x2 and in-furrow placement in soil can land a 10 bu. to 15 bu. yield advantage.

Colder weather at or shortly after planting yields bigger responses from starter.

“Regardless of the soil test value, phosphate moves very little until the soil temperature gets above 65 degrees and stays there,” Ferrie adds. Listen to more of the conversation in the Boots in the Field podcast below:

