Ferrie: Some Corn Will Stay In Fields Until Spring

In this week’s Boots In The Field podcast, Ken Ferrie provides an overview of how harvest is progressing across parts of the Midwest. In many cases, liquid propane (LP) shortages and weather continue to hamper progress.

“Some of these gas shortages are going to have a long tail, and that includes natural gas supplies,” says Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist and owner of Crop-Tech, Inc. near Heyworth, Ill.

How bad is it? In some areas, gas suppliers are telling farmers they will likely need to leave some crops in the field until spring.

Listen here to get Ferrie’s full report: