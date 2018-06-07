Ferrie: No Eye Candy, Use Precision Ag to Cut Costs-Boost Yield

Look beyond the eye candy that makes the job easier and focus on precision practices that save money and boost yield. That’s the message Farm Journal Agronomist Ken Ferrie of Crop-Tech Consulting will take to the first 2018 Farm Journal Yield Tour stop in Fort Collins, Colorado Thursday.

“A lot of times farmers that aren’t large in size think they can’t afford the technology, and the reality is it comes to the variability on the farm,” Ferrie says. “And there’s a lot of variability out here. And a lot of the technology we use in Illinois will fit out here, probably better than it will in some of our flat, black fields in Illinois.”

The event at the Trimble Training Center is the first in a series of three Farm Journal Yield Tour events scheduled this summer. The other sessions will be held August 7 in Seymour, Illinois and August 16 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The Farm Journal Yield Tour is sponsored by AgriGold, Trimble and Valent.

For more information and registration visit www.agweb.com/farmjournalyieldtour/