Ferrie: Does Your Corn Crop Still Need Nitrogen?

The past two weeks have been “made to order” for corn crops in central Illinois, according to Ken Ferrie. He says that June-planted corn is just now moving into pollination.

“I think it will be a good pollination with the moderate temperatures, and we don’t see a lot of rain in the forecast—which we could use—but that isn’t good for pollination,” says Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist and owner of CropTech, Inc.

Corn planted in April and May didn’t get the same positive report. Ferrie notes that pollination in that corn is uneven, and it also has endured too much heat and silk clipping from Japanese beetle.

Two things Ferrie encourages farmers’ pest teams to evaluate now are any Physoderma brown spot issues and corn with nitrogen deficiency.

“Fields that haven’t been sidedressed really pop out at you,” he says. “Some of them could still be captured to change the final yield outcome.”

Listen here to get Ferrie’s full report and recommendations for addressing pest, disease and fertility issues in corn and soybeans now: