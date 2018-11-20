Ferrie: Building Corn Yield With Plant Populations and Row Widths

High-population corn (36,000 to 48,000 plants per acre) planted in narrow rows is perking a lot of farmers’ ears these days. But regardless of whether you go with narrow rows or stay with wide rows, hybrid selection is still paramount to your decision and impacts crop performance, says Farm Journal Field Agronomist Ken Ferrie.

In this week’s Boots In The Field Report, Ferrie discusses the initial results he’s finding, regarding plant populations and row widths, in the test plots his agronomic team at Crop-Tech, Inc. has just harvested. You can get the full story here: