Fendt Unveils New Planter, Redesigns Tractors

This week, North American farmers got their first look at the new Fendt Momentum planter, which will be introduced by AGCO to U.S. and Canadian farmers in February 2020.

The planter was “designed from the ground up for producers across the globe,” and is currently undergoing extensive field trials in North America, according to Bob Crain, senior vice president and general manager, Americas, AGCO.

The planter features the latest, exclusive Precision Planting technologies and will be available in 24-, 30- and 40-row models (with and without fertilizer units).

Farmers in the market for a row-crop friendly tractor will also want to take a look at the newly redesigned Fendt 900 Gen6 series of tractors. The series features six new models, with horsepower ranges from 296 to 415. The tractors are a good fit for row-crop producers, large-scale cattle operations and custom farming operations, Crain said.

He noted one of the reasons the company redesigned its 900 Gen6 tractors is to better serve the row-crop segment, as nearly 75% of North American farmers have row-crop conditions.

“We provide high-tech, user-friendly, efficient farming equipment to help our farmers retain the most profit in this challenging environment,” said Crain, in a company news release.

Crain added that the company is increasing the number of Fendt dealerships available to serve farmers better. North America now has a total of 189 Fendt dealership locations, reaching 69% of all large agricultural markets. Of the total number of dealerships, 98 are new locations that have joined Fendt in the past year.

To locate a Fendt North American dealer near you, click here: https://www.fendt.com/us/#dealer