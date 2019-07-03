Feed, Bedding Worries Linger As Crop Conditions Stay Subpar in Ohio

Cost-share assistance will be available for some farmers who need help planting a cover crop in problem areas.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service announced farmers in eight states are eligible for special sign ups to potentially receive assistance for cover crops under the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (E-QUIP).

One state is Ohio, where less than a third of the corn crop is rated good to excellent. Livestock producers worry there won't be enough quality feed and bedding.

USDA also announcing corn silage will be eligible to plant on prevent plant acres to help producers who won’t have supplies for their herd.

AgDay national reporter Betsy Jibben travels to Northwest Ohio. She talks with Nate Like, a livestock producer in Hamler, Ohio; Andy Stickel, a producer in Pemberville, Ohio; Angie Setzer, an analyst with Citizens Grain and Naomi Blohm, an analyst for Stewart-Peterson.