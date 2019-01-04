Federal Shutdown Delays Fifth North Carolina Hog Nuisance Trial

Impacts of the federal government shutdown reverberate through the court system. ( MGN )
The fifth North Carolina hog farm nuisance case against Smithfield subsidiary Murphy Brown, has been delayed due to the federal government shutdown, the Associated Press reports.
Thursday, U.S. District Judge Earl Britt delayed the trial because jury pay couldn’t be guaranteed beyond next week. Britt said the fifth case of the 25 lawsuits brought by more than 500 residents will be rescheduled once funding is appropriated.
ABC News reports other federal cases have also had to suspend work on civil cases involving U.S. government lawyers.
