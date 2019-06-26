Federal Grant Deadlines For Ag Retailers

There are two grant opportunities for retailers to consider:

Apply for an EPA GLRI Grant by July 12

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is accepting applications for Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) grants until July 12. EPA expects to award a total of approximately $14 million for about 30 projects in five categories addressing excess nutrients and stormwater runoff.

Click here for information on applying. Click here for more information on EPA's efforts to address excess nutrients.



USDA Accepting Conservation Innovation Grants Through July 30

As part of the 2018 Farm Bill, USDA announced it will invest $12.5 million to assist with the adoption of innovative conservation practices on farmland. USDA-National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will be accepting applications through July 30 and will be awarding grants on both the state and federal levels. Proposals including the research, development, and implementation of conservation practices will need to be matched by grantees and will serve in showing how American farmers are committed to conservation practices.

Learn more about these grants and the application process here.

