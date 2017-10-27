FDA announces public meetings on biotechnology

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has scheduled two public meetings in November on its Agricultural Biotechnology Education and Outreach Initiative.

Congress provided $3 million to fund the initiative, which calls upon the FDA to work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide education and outreach to the public on agricultural biotechnology, according to a news release.

The meetings are scheduled for:

Nov. 7, Charlotte, N.C., at the Omni Charlotte. Register online.

Nov. 14, San Francisco, at the San Francisco Marriot Marquis. Register online.