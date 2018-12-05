FBN Launches Health Insurance Option

Farmer’s Business Network is teaming up with Lifestyle Health Plans to offer group health coverage for farmers. FBN Health offers wellness, care coordination and disease management features, and dental and vision options are also available.

“With FBN Health, farmers and their families can take advantage of economies of scale pricing for the Lifestyle Health Plans group health program,” according to FBN Health’s website. “We’ve reduced administrative costs and can pass those savings straight on to you.”

The company offers four plan options: HealthyChoice, Healthy100, HealthyValue and HealthyConsumer. Price per month varies based on number of people on the policy and other factors.

The health insurance alternative is currently available in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and South Dakota. FBN Health will be available in Minnesota on April 1, 2019. To qualify for this insurance option, farmers must be an FBN member.

The company recently launched a crop insurance program, too.