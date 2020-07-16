FarmON Concert with Lee Brice to Focus on Hard Work of 4-H’ers

While the COVID-19 pandemic is changing plans for fairs, livestock shows, farm shows and a host of other events, it is also pushing groups to think of new and better ways to celebrate the hard work of farming, particularly the missed 4-H livestock shows.

Farm Journal is teaming up with the National 4-H Council to highlight the young women and men of 4-H who have raised livestock and completed projects this spring, making them the centerpiece of the #FarmON benefit concert with headliner Lee Brice. Text photos or video of your 4-H’er and his or her project with the tag “FarmON” to 31313, or tag #FarmON on social media. Select photos and videos will be shows as part of the virtual #FarmON concert Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. Central on AgWeb.com, YouTube and RFD TV.

“Farm Journal’s #FarmON movement has been a rally cry for farmers and ranchers during this time,” said Charlene Finck, president of Farm Journal. “This virtual concert will provide a direct channel for people to show their support and donate to 4-H, which is right in line with #FarmON’s mission to be of utmost service to those in need.”

The concert will raise donations for the 4-H FOURWARD Fund to ensure young people across all communities, with or without internet access, continue to have access to the necessary resources and meaningful learning opportunities to help them thrive.

“When COVID-19 hit, 4-H’s network of volunteers and professionals had to quickly respond to support young people and communities with the necessary resources to keep kids engaged, learning and connected,” says Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, National 4-H Council. “We’re excited and honored to partner with Farm Journal to show our collective support for America’s youth and families, as they face even more uncertainties regaråding summertime activities and the back-to-school season. It’s essential that we do all we can to support youth and their social and emotional well-being.”

Country stars Lee Brice and Justin Moore have signed on for the free concert. More artists will be announced as the show nears.

The #FarmON benefit concert for 4-H is the capstone of three weeks of virtual events that make up Farm Journal’s New American Farm Show, starting with the Pro Farmer Crop Tour on Aug. 17. In response to social distancing guidelines, the Crop Tour evening events will be virtual, streaming live reports from scouts and crop tour leaders.

Following the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, Farm Journal will host the first ever Farm Journal Field Days, a virtual farm show. Anchored by live eventså on farms in Jesup, Iowa, (August 25) and Bryan, Ohio, (August 27), farmers, ranchers and growers across America will join in a personalized experience on virtual platforms, have the opportunity to interact with speakers and learn more from input and service providers about products and technologies that can bring greater profitability to their operations.

Find more information and register for the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, Farm Journal Field Days and the #FarmON benefit concert for 4-H at FarmJournalFieldDays.com.