Farming the Countryside: Talking Technology

If you’re looking for ways to better use technology on your farm, or you’re wanting to know what can bring return on investment (ROI), precision technology could be the ticket. Many farmers are already using some kind of precision ag—but how can you truly maximize its use?

“What we try to do is figure out ‘how do we fix that problem for the next year?’” says Kyle Allen, co-owner of Gateway Precision Ag just outside of St. Louis. “Start wrapping [your] mind around what we can actually do to improve. Little things make a big difference.”

He and his business partner, Shane Myers, suggest farmers start with the planter when they’re looking to upgrade technology.

“The No. 1 goal for a corn crop [at planting] is that the plants come up within 48 hours of each other,” Myers says. “If that last one comes up 64 hours afterwards it becomes a weed so you’re just wasting seed.”

Singulation and row clutches are the first two places Allen and Myers look to help farmers quickly see ROI. In addition, firming the seed and nailing downforce can be beneficial for perfecting stands, too.

“For every singulation point you lose, you’re losing two bushels to the acre,” Myers says. “I mean, that’s almost a no-brainer [to correct] right there.”

The pair suggests looking into various precision options, re-examining planter technology and working with local equipment manufacturers to figure out what you can do to upgrade the planter you’re currently using.

Listen in more detail to what Allen and Myers say can help boost field returns here: