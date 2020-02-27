Farmers Testify on Capitol Hill During China Trade Hearing

China trade is a topic on Capitol Hill this week. The House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing on the impact of tariffs, the trade agreement between China and the United States and trade relationships.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence thanked farmers this week for standing strong with President Trump during the trade war. Pence spoke at the Michigan Farm Bureau’s Lansing Legislative Seminar.

Watch two farmers testify on Capitol Hill and Pence’s message in this clip.