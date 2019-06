The historic slow start to planting for farmers continues. Even though the weather is warming up, constant rain shrinks the windows of opportunity for farmers this season.

Betsy Jibben reports from Indiana about this year’s progress or lack of in the Hoosier State. She talks with Lynn Loucks, a farmer from Elkhart County, Indiana and Meredith Miller, who works in the Clunette Elevator in Leesburg, Indiana.