Farmers Share Wild Weather Pictures

This picture was dated Sept. 10 and taken in South Dakota ( Twitter @dubyadirt )

It’s been a wild week for farmers—from snow in the Dakotas and high plains to a hurricane in the southeast and a lot of rain and colder temperatures for everyone in between. Here is a collection of photos from farmers in how the weather has impacted their crops still in the field and harvest progress.

Effects from Hurricane Michael and its remnants

Snow

Rain and yield losses from harvest delays

Man v. Nature

