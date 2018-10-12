Farmers Share Wild Weather Pictures

It’s been a wild week for farmers—from snow in the Dakotas and high plains to a hurricane in the southeast and a lot of rain and colder temperatures for everyone in between. Here is a collection of photos from farmers in how the weather has impacted their crops still in the field and harvest progress.

Effects from Hurricane Michael and its remnants

"For me the #cotton #crop is as bad as it gets. I was picking three bale cotton yesterday, today it is gone. Can't tell the difference between what I've picked and what I haven't."---Cotton farmer and State Representative Clay Pirkle#HurricaneMichael #georgiacrops pic.twitter.com/LyCb4vGFgn — Georgia Grown (@GeorgiaGrown) October 11, 2018

Pre and post, farmer sent me post storm pics and didn't realize I had taken a pre from exact same location pic.twitter.com/6eduOX18Ha — TurnerCoAg (@ag_turner) October 11, 2018

Snow

Big difference in standability between varieties. The variety on the right must have the new snow tolerant gene. pic.twitter.com/MgSmHbkCRE — Anthony Fisher (@FisherFarmsND) October 11, 2018

Makes me wanna vomit pic.twitter.com/mDgjdatoeC — Flat Land Mafia (@dubyadirt) October 10, 2018

Harvest delay in North Central Nebraska #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/BzXhXHVeKh — Mitchell Equipment (@MitchellEquip) October 10, 2018

Rain and yield losses from harvest delays

No snow on my parent’s pasture in South Dakota but rain. Dad sent me a picture of the water “going down.” 😞🙄 #harvest18 pic.twitter.com/dVMhmFQw83 — Betsy Jibben (@BetsyJibben) October 11, 2018

After day 2 of non-stop rain brother sent me this of the water running out of one of our fields on the right and and the neighbors field on the left. A little residue goes a long ways! pic.twitter.com/7fL4hzSp1Z — Levi Johnson (@LJohnsonfarmer) October 10, 2018

Did some counting today. Worst spots 15% most 5% range. Those were damaged pods. Not many beans on ground but guessing most won’t make combine. Basically if beans were harvestable, damage could occur. Differences in varieties but maturity didn’t matter which was surprising. pic.twitter.com/PAOE2vtPzL — Mike Holtmeier (@MikeHoltmeier) October 11, 2018

Man v. Nature