Farmers Share Snapshots Of #Harvest18

Each season brings its own surprises and memorable experiences, and harvest is no different. Check out what these farmers are sharing on Twitter. What's been your favorite moment of harvest so far?

One farmer is counting his blessings:

Well how I walked away with just a scratch on my head I don’t know but it’s great to be alive. Just please be safe during Harvest! pic.twitter.com/ZRb4kt1DcC — Jacob Staley (@DeereMan94) October 1, 2018

The whole family is joining in on the fun:

Hope you’re as excited as we are about #soybean #Harvest18! We didn’t get the rains we wanted but our beans were VERY water efficient and performing better than expected thanks to drought resistant genetics and #soilfertility. #paltohelpyougrow ⁦@mak_kfi⁩ pic.twitter.com/UIhyurKBNf — Meagan Perry Kaiser (@MOAgMeg) October 2, 2018

Here's a glimpse of a crop you might not be familiar with:

It might be in the 70s and 80s across much of the Midwest, but that doesn't mean all farmers are so lucky:

Supper last night in the field was cold and snowy #harvest18. #agmorethanever pic.twitter.com/3p6t584hkm — Maryann Meek (@Mmeek58) October 2, 2018

It might not be snow but rain is still keeping farmers out of fields:

We won’t be doing any combining for a few days. Another 2” to go with the 2” from the end of last week. #ontag #harvest18 pic.twitter.com/gkGzM4Oeha — nick toll (@nick_toll) October 2, 2018