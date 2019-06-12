Farmers Share the “Most Sage Farming Advice Ever Received”

Experience is everything when it comes to farming—but, obviously, it takes time to gain. This week on Twitter, John Kowalchuk asked his followers to share the best farming advice they’ve ever received.

Here’s a sample of what Twitter farmers had to share:

Maximize the yield on the land you have before you get more. –@KowalchukFarms You can’t scout fields from the seat of the truck driving 40 mph. –@thebirdfarmer It’s not the bad years that get you in trouble, it’s the good ones. –@colincameron49 The only thing in grain farming you can control is how deep you plant the seed… the rest is reaction. –@johnston_garth The weather forecast doesn’t make the ground fit. –@MIKEWPF Nothing is as good as it seems or as bad as it seems. –@MattMstorby Don’t spend dimes chasing pennies. –@Sbaxter311 Be married to your wife, not the farm. –@michael_bergen Buy good farms, not cheap farms. Good farms you pay for once, poor farms you pay for every year. –@LEAADFarms Tomorrow’s coming. –@cornandcalves

*some responses were edited for clarity

