Farmers Have Negative Outlook on Ag Policy

Farmers and ranchers do not see the current ag policy environment as positive for their operations according to the latest Farm Journal Pulse poll.

Of the 640 farmers and ranchers who responded, 49% rated current U.S. policies for agriculture as mostly or very unfavorable. Twenty-four percent were neutral on the question. Only 9% of respondents saw the current policy environment as favorable.

The poll comes amid movement on a number of key policy issues for U.S. agriculture, including trade, EPA’s Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule and a vote on the 2018 Farm Bill. The polling was done after the announcement that the U.S. would hold off on tariffs on Chinese goods for 90 days in hopes of restarting trade negotiations and after EPA released new proposed WOTUS rules designed to limit federal jurisdiction of the Clean Water Act.

At the same time, the farm bill was not yet approved by Congress as the poll was taken, and the White House and Congress continued a standoff over funding for a border wall that may lead to a partial government shutdown just before Christmas. USDA would be one of the agencies impacted by that shutdown.

Despite the frustrations with ag policy, farmers and ranchers do not pin the blame for those frustrations on President Donald Trump and his administration. An overwhelming 62% of the 450 farmers who rated the Trump administration viewed the president as very or mostly favorable. Only 24% held a mostly or very unfavorable view of the president.

Click the maps below to see geographic breakout of poll responses:

How favorable do you consider current U.S. policies to be for agriculture and rural America?

How do you view the Trump administration?