Farmers File Prevent Plant on More Than 19 Million Acres

Amid an onslaught of report data Monday, USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) issued their first release of prevented plant data. This information which is gathered from local FSA offices in the form of acreage certification reports, will be updated throughout the remainder of the growing season. Still the initial release shows farmers were unable to plant more than 19.4 million acres in 2019.

This marks the most prevented plant acres reported since USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) began releasing the report in 2007, the agency noted in a press release.

“Agricultural producers across the country are facing significant challenges and tough decisions on their farms and ranches,” USDA Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation Bill Northey said. “We know these are challenging times for farmers, and we have worked to improve flexibility of our programs to assist producers prevented from planting.”

Check out these maps which illustrate where the majority of spring planting issues occurred.