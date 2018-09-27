Farmers Edge Introduces Tool For Ag Professionals

To help connect ag professionals with their customers, Farmers Edge is introducing SmartPro. It pairs digital technology with the agronomic expertise of retailers, crop advisers and agronomists.

According to the company, the new tool helps ag professionals make better use of time and resources with its scalable solution for sampling, scouting and variable-rate programs.

"Through SmartPro, we're putting data-driven insights directly into the hands of ag professionals," said Wade Barnes, CEO of Farmers Edge. "By giving them access to eSample, a precision soil sampling app; RxPro, a complete variable-rate technology system; and eScout, an advanced scouting platform, they can work confidently knowing they're utilizing the most comprehensive toolset on the market. SmartPro relieves the burden of manual work for ag professionals enabling smart decision-making and creating more opportunities for growth."

Powered by field-centric data collection, advanced analytics, integration and real-time data, users can see more about their grower’s operations to cater the service they provide.