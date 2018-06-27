Farmers Edge Expands Distribution With Nufarm In Australia

Farmers Edge and Nufarm have formed an alliance to distribute Farmers Edge products via the Nufarm retail channel in Australia.

Products and services offered via the partnership include FarmCommand, daily satellite imagery and other precision digital tools.

“This announcement demonstrates how we have really begun to hit our partnership strategy full stride,” says Ron Osborne, chief strategy officer at Farmers Edge. He cites other recent announcements of partnerships with Raven and Lindsey Irrigation along with working with cooperatives, ag retailers and agronomists to help distribute the Farmers Edge line of products.

The partnership with Nufarm in Australis is the company’s first distribution alliance with a seed and chemical company.

“Nufarm is No. 1 in Australia, and we are working on creating advanced spray condition warnings as well as tools to help farmers make better seed decisions as extensions of this partnership,” Osborne says. “And we are simultaneously working on distribution in other geographic markets as well. Expanding our distribution helps farmers unlock the potential of data and the tools we offer.”