Farmer’s Business Network Launches Online Farm Input Shopping

Farmer’s Business Network has launched an e-commerce platform for farm input research, pricing and purchasing. FBN members have access to this tool as part of FBN Direct, which says it negotiates directly with manufacturers and suppliers.

The site includes thousands of products spanning herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, adjuvants, seed, and fertilizer. Pricing information includes a range of prices paid by members. And there’s a comparison tool based active ingredient and full labels are also available.