Farmers Back In The Field Take To Twitter To Share Their Excitement

Following several weeks of wind, rain and even snow, farmers across the Corn Belt are finally back in the field this week. ( Farm Journal )

Following several weeks of wind, rain and even snow, farmers across the Corn Belt are finally back in the field this week. Their cab-in fever was real. Here’s some of the funniest “I’m Back” posts we spotted on Twitter:

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments