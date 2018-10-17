Farmers Back In The Field Take To Twitter To Share Their Excitement

Following several weeks of wind, rain and even snow, farmers across the Corn Belt are finally back in the field this week. Their cab-in fever was real. Here’s some of the funniest “I’m Back” posts we spotted on Twitter:

Almost forgot how to run this thing. Slow and kind of chewy, but we roll. #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/EH45HlJOmQ — Hair Farmer (@schuelkecorn) October 16, 2018

Ralph the grain cart is back in action! #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/Gme72Qn5nu — Kyle Samp (@mocornfarmer) October 17, 2018

Let the mudsling begin! Wait that would be the second half of #Harvest18. Good to be back in the field! pic.twitter.com/3MfXs6Mtkm — Andy Bartlow (@bartlow_a) October 16, 2018

Never thought I would be so happy to see dust out my rear end. #Harvest18 #finally #beans pic.twitter.com/uNjgkkGQWY — Doug Saathoff (@WestForkFarm) October 17, 2018

Feels good to throw some dust again #Harvest18 pic.twitter.com/Ens6oJ2hQq — Dustin Haase (@DustinHaase) October 16, 2018

Feels like forever since we were able to harvest anything. It’s a bit tacky out there but we finally had a decent day of #corn #harvest18 need the soybeans to dry down still...quality and yield are falling daily pic.twitter.com/7wEVlvLAtc — Corey Hillebo (@corn_porkNbeans) October 17, 2018