Farmers Arrested For Selling Fraudulent Organic Grain

Three Nebraska farmers are pleading guilty to marketing non-organic corn and soybeans as certified organic, according to the Associated Press. The multi-million-dollar fraud involved Tom Brennan, his son James Brennan and family friend Michael Potter.

The trio will each plead guilty to one count of wire fraud. According to the Associated Press, prosecutors allege the three conspired with the owner of an Iowa-based company to sell the fraudulent grain. All three farmers operated in Overton, Neb.

They sold fraudulent grain for seven years.

Read more at “3 farmers to plead guilty in organic grain fraud scheme.”