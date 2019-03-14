Farmers and Ranchers Celebrate National Ag Day on Social Media

To help commemorate National Ag Day farmers and ranchers around the country are celebrating on social media.
National Agriculture Day was organized by a various agriculture orgs and business through the Agriculture Council of America and is celebrating its 46th anniversary. To mark the occasion and thank farmers and ranchers, President Trump made a proclamation declaring March 14, 2019, as National Agriculture Day.
In his proclamation Trump says, “I encourage all Americans to observe this day by recognizing the preeminent role that agriculture plays in our daily lives, acknowledging agriculture’s continuing importance to rural America and our country’s economy, and expressing our deep appreciation of farmers, growers, ranchers, producers, national forest system stewards, private agricultural stewards, and those who work in the agriculture sector across the nation.”
On National Ag Day farmers and ranchers used #NationalAgDay to share facts about agriculture and photos from their farms. Some shared videos and others took selfies around their operations.
Here are a few of the images we found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook that were shared:
We’re celebrating everything the agriculture industry gives us (peanuts included) by sending a salute to everyone who makes it possible! Happy #NationalAgDay #PeanutSuperfood pic.twitter.com/eHLNlMkU2O— Peanut Institute 🥜 (@ThePeanutInst) March 14, 2019
On #NationalAgDay, we thank the farmers who are stepping up to tell their stories. Soybeans are BIG in Iowa because so many soybean farmers — like SA Communications Squad member Brent Renner — take the time to engage and foster trust with consumers. #NationalAgWeek #iasoybeans pic.twitter.com/0eOr5t34Mm— Iowa Soybeans (@IowaSoybeans) March 14, 2019
Happy National Ag Day! Sending a big thank you out to all the hard working farm and ranch families out there raising the safest, most abundant food supply in the world. Take a minute today to give a high-five 👋 to some of your favorite agriculture accounts sharing their story on social media. Say thank you with a like, a comment, a repost or a share. We are grateful for your support! Proud to be a personal rancher🤠 @feltonangusbeef #feltonangusbeef #montanabeef #mrsmontanarancher #personalrancher #nationalagday #agday #agriculture #farm #ranch #farmher #ranchher #thankyou #grateful #blessed #eatlocal #farmtotable #livingstonmt #bozeman #bigtimber #beef #familyfarm #familyranch
On #NationalAgDay, we thank all of the incredibly hard working people in agriculture. Your hard work and passion feed, fuel and clothe the world! 🙏 #AgDay19 pic.twitter.com/qFSNYtlx22— ChickenCheckIn (@ChickenCheckin) March 14, 2019
#NationalAgDay thanks wheat farmers for giving me some nice warm bread to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o5OEbU4FmD— David Schemm (@dryknoll) March 14, 2019
Wishing everyone a happy #NationalAgDay. Today isn’t just about celebrating farmers, but it’s about celebrating every single person who plays a part in the agriculture community. From farm to fork and anything in between, we all rely on agriculture to feed and fuel our lives.
Celebrating #NationalAgDay here at the farm today and every day! #beef #farming #angus #cattletales pic.twitter.com/Q61xasPcL8— Premier Angus Genetics (@PremierAngus) March 14, 2019
Happy #nationalagday! It took me 30 years to get here, but I always knew deep down inside that one day I’d be a farmer. I know I’m doing something right when my kids tell me they will make sure their grandkids are still doing this one day. #agriculture #farming #farmlife #familyfarm #firstgenerationfarmers
On #NationalAgDay, let's pause for a moment to remember the hard-working #dairy families who nourish America and the world. (Pause.) OK, back to work. #Agday19 #NationalAgricultureWeek #NationalAgWeek pic.twitter.com/6hHeyIjtRO— National Milk (@nmpf) March 14, 2019
In honor of #agweek, and #nationalagday, here are two people that had a big influence on my passion for agriculture. My grandparents. They instilled a love of reading, pushed for education, and advocacy for our trade. Each in their own unique ways. They've both since passed on, but as my grandma once told me. "We'll always be traveling with you in spirit, at the speed of your own thoughts." Pictured here, on the Ted Knife tribal lease, checking their cattle. 1975. #southdakota #agriculture #ag
Today’s #NationalAgDay. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to pursue a career in an industry that I love and to those who paved the way so that I have the opportunity to choose to be involved on my family’s farm. #agday19 pic.twitter.com/hWIUI2nsML— Gracie (@FarmKidBlog) March 14, 2019
Happy #nationalagday, we are very fortunate we get to continue to participate in such an innovative, productive, and important industry. . . Warmer temps and rain have created some terrible muddy yard conditions around here, but it's nothing compared to the hardships the guys out west and north are dealing with in the aftermath of the "bomb cyclone" weather event. Praying they can save what they can and stay safe doing it. Looks like a real terrible situation.
Today is #NationalAgDay. But that's every day to farmers and ranchers. Each one is as important as the other. Just as each task on the farm is important. #agday19 pic.twitter.com/aNzIa8Xkju— Texas Farm Bureau (@TexasFarmBureau) March 14, 2019
On behalf of the entire @USDA family, Happy National Ag Day, one and all! #NationalAgDay pic.twitter.com/n1YWKA3QtK— Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) March 14, 2019
It’s one of our favorite days of the week... 🥁 #ThrowbackThursday + today is also #NationalAgDay 🌽 To celebrate, we found the perfect memory to look 👀 back on! 💚💛 . . . . . . . . #picoftheday #farmers #sweetcorn #family #workgoals #familyfarm #farmlife #greenbeans #cabbage #thursday #palmbeachcounty #crops #sustainablefarming #agriculture #memories #throwback #beans #belleglade #muckcity #florida #farming #worklife #localfarmers #freshfromflorida #foodforthought #farmingphotos #pahokee #agriculture #agday
Today we have the opportunity to thank the hard-working men and women who produce the food we often take for granted. We appreciate your long hours and dedication. Happy National Agriculture Day! #NationalAgDay pic.twitter.com/ouobkyZDNf— National Pork Board (@NationalPork) March 14, 2019
"Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man." - George Washington #NationalAgDay #Agriculture pic.twitter.com/0v0EiOyKn7— Wakefield Pork (@WakefieldPork) March 14, 2019