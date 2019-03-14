Farmers and Ranchers Celebrate National Ag Day on Social Media

Weihmeir Farm-harvesting corn-22
Farmers, ranchers and industry groups went to social media to spread the word that National Ag Day was happening on March 14. ( Elsburgh Clarke )

To help commemorate National Ag Day farmers and ranchers around the country are celebrating on social media.

National Agriculture Day was organized by a various agriculture orgs and business through the Agriculture Council of America and is celebrating its 46th anniversary. To mark the occasion and thank farmers and ranchers, President Trump made a proclamation declaring March 14, 2019, as National Agriculture Day.

In his proclamation Trump says, “I encourage all Americans to observe this day by recognizing the preeminent role that agriculture plays in our daily lives, acknowledging agriculture’s continuing importance to rural America and our country’s economy, and expressing our deep appreciation of farmers, growers, ranchers, producers, national forest system stewards, private agricultural stewards, and those who work in the agriculture sector across the nation.”

On National Ag Day farmers and ranchers used #NationalAgDay to share facts about agriculture and photos from their farms. Some shared videos and others took selfies around their operations.

Here are a few of the images we found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook that were shared:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy National Ag Day! Sending a big thank you out to all the hard working farm and ranch families out there raising the safest, most abundant food supply in the world. Take a minute today to give a high-five 👋 to some of your favorite agriculture accounts sharing their story on social media. Say thank you with a like, a comment, a repost or a share. We are grateful for your support! Proud to be a personal rancher🤠 @feltonangusbeef #feltonangusbeef #montanabeef #mrsmontanarancher #personalrancher #nationalagday #agday #agriculture #farm #ranch #farmher #ranchher #thankyou #grateful #blessed #eatlocal #farmtotable #livingstonmt #bozeman #bigtimber #beef #familyfarm #familyranch

A post shared by Susie @ Felton Angus Beef (@feltonangusbeef) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Would it even be National Ag Day of I didn't post a picture of me and my lambies? #nationalagday

A post shared by E R I C A (@em_alvie) on

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments