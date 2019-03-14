Farmers and Ranchers Celebrate National Ag Day on Social Media

To help commemorate National Ag Day farmers and ranchers around the country are celebrating on social media.

National Agriculture Day was organized by a various agriculture orgs and business through the Agriculture Council of America and is celebrating its 46th anniversary. To mark the occasion and thank farmers and ranchers, President Trump made a proclamation declaring March 14, 2019, as National Agriculture Day.

In his proclamation Trump says, “I encourage all Americans to observe this day by recognizing the preeminent role that agriculture plays in our daily lives, acknowledging agriculture’s continuing importance to rural America and our country’s economy, and expressing our deep appreciation of farmers, growers, ranchers, producers, national forest system stewards, private agricultural stewards, and those who work in the agriculture sector across the nation.”

On National Ag Day farmers and ranchers used #NationalAgDay to share facts about agriculture and photos from their farms. Some shared videos and others took selfies around their operations.

Here are a few of the images we found on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook that were shared:

We’re celebrating everything the agriculture industry gives us (peanuts included) by sending a salute to everyone who makes it possible! Happy #NationalAgDay #PeanutSuperfood pic.twitter.com/eHLNlMkU2O — Peanut Institute 🥜 (@ThePeanutInst) March 14, 2019

On #NationalAgDay, we thank the farmers who are stepping up to tell their stories. Soybeans are BIG in Iowa because so many soybean farmers — like SA Communications Squad member Brent Renner — take the time to engage and foster trust with consumers. #NationalAgWeek #iasoybeans pic.twitter.com/0eOr5t34Mm — Iowa Soybeans (@IowaSoybeans) March 14, 2019

On #NationalAgDay, we thank all of the incredibly hard working people in agriculture. Your hard work and passion feed, fuel and clothe the world! 🙏 #AgDay19 pic.twitter.com/qFSNYtlx22 — ChickenCheckIn (@ChickenCheckin) March 14, 2019

#NationalAgDay thanks wheat farmers for giving me some nice warm bread to enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o5OEbU4FmD — David Schemm (@dryknoll) March 14, 2019

Today’s #NationalAgDay. Thank you to everyone who made it possible for me to pursue a career in an industry that I love and to those who paved the way so that I have the opportunity to choose to be involved on my family’s farm. #agday19 pic.twitter.com/hWIUI2nsML — Gracie (@FarmKidBlog) March 14, 2019

Today is #NationalAgDay. But that's every day to farmers and ranchers. Each one is as important as the other. Just as each task on the farm is important. #agday19 pic.twitter.com/aNzIa8Xkju — Texas Farm Bureau (@TexasFarmBureau) March 14, 2019

On behalf of the entire @USDA family, Happy National Ag Day, one and all! #NationalAgDay pic.twitter.com/n1YWKA3QtK — Sec. Sonny Perdue (@SecretarySonny) March 14, 2019

Today we have the opportunity to thank the hard-working men and women who produce the food we often take for granted. We appreciate your long hours and dedication. Happy National Agriculture Day! #NationalAgDay pic.twitter.com/ouobkyZDNf — National Pork Board (@NationalPork) March 14, 2019