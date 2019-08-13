Farmers, Analysts Question USDA Reports

USDA
Lance Honig, crops branch chief of USDA National Ag Statistics Service, hosted #statchat on Monday to help clear up some questions.  ( USDA )

Following Monday’s onslaught of USDA data, many in the ag community walked away with more questions than answers. Farmers and analysts alike took to Twitter to have their questions answered. Lance Honig, crops branch chief of USDA National Ag Statistics Service, hosted #statchat on Monday to help clear up some questions. 

Here’s a handful of the most asked questions:

PREV
NEXT

Related on Ag Professional

Comments