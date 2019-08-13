Farmers, Analysts Question USDA Reports

Following Monday’s onslaught of USDA data, many in the ag community walked away with more questions than answers. Farmers and analysts alike took to Twitter to have their questions answered. Lance Honig, crops branch chief of USDA National Ag Statistics Service, hosted #statchat on Monday to help clear up some questions.

Here’s a handful of the most asked questions:

@usda_nass surveyed nearly 21,000 farmers and asked them to provide their expected yields. We also utilized satellite based information to supplement the farmer reports. #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

73.5% - very similar to last year. LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

Intentions are a moving target so you can't simply subtract pp acres from an intentions number. There can be increases as well as decreases to intentions. #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

They were considered along with the resurvey information and satellite data. Certified acres are still preliminary and there are always some acres that don't get reported. Corn planted as a cover crop for silage won't show up in FSA either. #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

The @usda_nass estimates are based on survey data, FSA certified acres, and satellite data. #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

If you look at the total PP at around 19 million and compare to the @usda_nass principal crop total that is down ~20 million from the recent peak in 2014 they tie together well. #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

Satellites can be used to identify what crop is growing. If it wasn't planted, it won't be growing and therefore won't get picked up by the satellite. Maybe I'm missing your point? #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019

The FSA data is still preliminary and there are always acres that don't get reported to FSA. This year corn planted as a cover crop for silage on pp acres won't get reported to FSA as corn either. #StatChat LH — USDA-NASS (@usda_nass) August 12, 2019