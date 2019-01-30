Farmer, Spray Rig Keep Airport Moving During Polar Vortex

A farmer near Cedar Rapids, Iowa got an interesting call on Tuesday morning. His spray rig was needed at his local airport. The airport sprayer broke down, so Mike Lefebure stepped in to keep runways deiced while the airport’s maintenance crew got their rig up and running.

Check out this photo he posted on Twitter:

He said the machine did fine, but he did have to swap out his tips to allow the sprayer to dispense more than 43 gallons per acre.