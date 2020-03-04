Farmer Sentiment in Ag Economy Barometer Rises to All-Time High.

Optimism about current agricultural conditions is pushing the farmer sentiment index to all-time high.

That’s according to the latest Purdue CME Ag Economy Barometer. The February survey of 400 agricultural producers rose to 168 points. That's a one point increase from January but up 18 points since December. Researchers say the rise can be attributed to an improvement in how producers feel about current conditions.

Researchers also asking farmers about land values. Nearly 60% of producers said they expect farmland values to go up. It was the most positive response to that question since data collection started in 2015.