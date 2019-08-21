Farmer Convicted of Fraud Dies by Suicide

Earlier this week a coroner confirmed Randy Constant died by suicide. This occurred two weeks before he was to report to begin serving 10 years in federal prison for running the largest organic food fraud in U.S. history.

Police officers found Constant dead in his garage at his Chillicothe, Mo., home Monday, according to the Associated Press. Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley said Constant died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Constant plead guilty for his involvement in what’s being touted as the largest organic fraud scheme in U.S. history on Dec. 20, 2018. The 61-year-old was said to have made at least $142 million worth of grain sales, most of them fraudulent. Sales were made through Jericho Solutions, and as part of his plea, Constant forfeited $128,190,128 in proceeds from the scheme.

Along with other farmers, Constant contracted and marketed grain as organic that he knew to be non-organic. The fraud lasted from at least 2010 to 2017. Constant was sentenced on Aug. 16, 2019, for his part in the crime.