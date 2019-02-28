Farm Tech & Highlights from Day 1 Commodity Classic

2019 Commodity Classic
Farmers at the 2019 Commodity Classic flock to see the latest technology and farm news. ( Rhonda Brooks )

What’s buzzing in agriculture? Farm Journal is finding the latest technology and industry news at Commodity Classic this week.

Here’s a recap of what’s happening on Day 1 of the event:

New Technology

Despite a tough production year for many farmers, technology continues to inspire new production efficiencies.

 

 

Early Planting?

Watch for more herbicide and fertilizer news:

Pay attention to early season phosphorus and potassium levels in your fields, says Joe Pflum, agronomy manager at NACHURS.

Taking Time to Celebrate

One of the best parts of the agricultural industry is the long legacy many companies have working with farmers across the country.

 

