Farm Tech & Highlights from Day 1 Commodity Classic

What’s buzzing in agriculture? Farm Journal is finding the latest technology and industry news at Commodity Classic this week.

Here’s a recap of what’s happening on Day 1 of the event:

New Technology

Despite a tough production year for many farmers, technology continues to inspire new production efficiencies.

Sony is partnering with Syngenta's AgriEdge Excelsior program to capture and process images at the field—all without the need for internet connection.

New Holland introduces its new Genesis T8 with PLM Intelligence at the 2019 Commodity Classic. Five key features: customizable control, improved visibility, enhanced comfort, advanced support, intuitive simplicity.

Early Planting?

Watch for more herbicide and fertilizer news:

New herbicides for 2019 from Helm Agro: Extreme and Quiz for the soybean market and Fearless for the corn market, says James Whitehead, Agronomy Leader for the company.

Pay attention to early season phosphorus and potassium levels in your fields, says Joe Pflum, agronomy manager at NACHURS.

Congratulations to LaCrosse Seeds for 100 years of business.

Taking Time to Celebrate

One of the best parts of the agricultural industry is the long legacy many companies have working with farmers across the country.