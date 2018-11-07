Farm Journal Series: Weatherproofing Your Crops

Especially with today's weather, farmers can no longer rely on preventive treatments or reacting after a weather disaster is upon them. This series will explain how to react during dry, wet and average weather, for both corn and soybeans.
Water When You Need It
Weatherproof water management with technology to prevent thirsty or drowned crops
4 Ways to Weatherproof Your Fertility Program
Here’s how to protect your crop from excessive rainfall, drought and cold temperatures
5 Ways to Optimize Sunlight
Plants should intercept 97% of available sunlight to maximize photosynthesis—and yield
12 Steps to a Perfect Stand
Pay attention to detail in all soil conditions to achieve fast, uniform emergence
Check back for these upcoming stories:
-
Weatherproofing after emergence—how the carbon penalty is affected by crop rotation; the 4 Rs of early-season nitrogen management.
-
Weatherproofing from knee-high to pollination in corn and V1 to R1 in soybeans—managing nutrients so the crop never has a bad day, using sidedressing, the Y-Drop applicator, aerial imagery, etc.
-
Late-season weatherproofing—from pollination to harvest and R1 to R6—influencing pod fill and depth of kernel; whether to apply late-season fertilizer and fungicides.
-
Have a weatherproof harvest—Be efficient in case the weather goes against you. Manage harvest loss; don’t cut ruts; be timely; rank fields by standability; adjust the combine as moisture content falls.