Farm Journal Series: Weatherproofing Your Crops

Especially with today's weather, farmers can no longer rely on preventive treatments or reacting after a weather disaster is upon them. This series will explain how to react during dry, wet and average weather, for both corn and soybeans.

Water When You Need It

Weatherproof water management with technology to prevent thirsty or drowned crops

4 Ways to Weatherproof Your Fertility Program

Here’s how to protect your crop from excessive rainfall, drought and cold temperatures

5 Ways to Optimize Sunlight

Plants should intercept 97% of available sunlight to maximize photosynthesis—and yield

12 Steps to a Perfect Stand

Pay attention to detail in all soil conditions to achieve fast, uniform emergence

