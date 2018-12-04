Farm Journal Series: Soil Health

What Makes Healthy Soil?

Take the first step toward more stress- and drought-resistant soils by adopting the Systems Approach to soil management

Give Your Soil a Physical Exam

New tools and tests provide benchmarks to measure progress as you improve the health of your soil

On the Mend

Steps to determine what ails your soil and nurse it back to good health

Soil, Air and Water Unite

The ideal ratio helps plants and beneficial soil microbes thrive, for higher, more consistent yields

Your Living Soil

Manage soil microorganisms to pave the way to healthier soil and higher yields

A Tale of Two Soils

On-farm tests help restore healthy soil characteristics

Cover Crops Poised for Takeoff

Although they complicate management, cover crops can increase diversity and improve soil health in various ways

Give Soil A Physical

Simple tools can measure soil health in the field

A Deeper Understanding

New laboratory testing procedures lay the groundwork for improving soil health

Manage Covers Like Cash Crops

Start planning now to lay the foundation for cover crop success

Help Your Soil Supply More Water

You can have healthier soil that holds more water by following a three-step approach

Boost Nutrient-Supplying Power

Microorganisms allow soil to store and release more nutrients, reducing fertilizer expense

Simple Steps to Improve Your Soil

Shoot the slow rabbits first with vertical tillage and lime applications

What Soil Health Tests Really Tell You

Despite challenges with consistency and repeatability, soil health testing is worthwhile

Don't Let Herbicides Burn Your Cover

Timely tips to help you succeed with cover crops

Don't Let Covers Ding a Cash Crop

Manage the carbon penalty, allelopathy and disease to improve soil health and yield

Study Documents Benefits of Covers

Three mixtures boost soil health by increasing water infiltration and available nutrients

Nurture Sick Soil Back to Health

After five years, degraded soil shows signs of improvement

Real-World Soil Health Builders

How four farmers found the right cover crop to fix their soil’s problems

It Doesn't Take Much to Ruin No-Till

Study finds a single horizontal tillage pass significantly reduced water infiltration

Cover Crops Produce Results

Measurable improvements in soil health are showing up in side-by-side trials

Restoring Soil Health Takes Time

After rapid gains from vertical tillage, pH and fertility, the improvement pace slows down

You Can Build Organic Matter

But how much appears to depend on soil type, weather and management practices