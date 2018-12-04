Farm Journal Series: Soil Health

Take the first step toward more stress- and drought-resistant soils by adopting the Systems Approach to soil management
Give Your Soil a Physical Exam
New tools and tests provide benchmarks to measure progress as you improve the health of your soil
Steps to determine what ails your soil and nurse it back to good health
The ideal ratio helps plants and beneficial soil microbes thrive, for higher, more consistent yields
Manage soil microorganisms to pave the way to healthier soil and higher yields
On-farm tests help restore healthy soil characteristics
Cover Crops Poised for Takeoff
Although they complicate management, cover crops can increase diversity and improve soil health in various ways
Simple tools can measure soil health in the field
New laboratory testing procedures lay the groundwork for improving soil health
Start planning now to lay the foundation for cover crop success
Help Your Soil Supply More Water
You can have healthier soil that holds more water by following a three-step approach
Boost Nutrient-Supplying Power
Microorganisms allow soil to store and release more nutrients, reducing fertilizer expense
Simple Steps to Improve Your Soil
Shoot the slow rabbits first with vertical tillage and lime applications
What Soil Health Tests Really Tell You
Despite challenges with consistency and repeatability, soil health testing is worthwhile
Don't Let Herbicides Burn Your Cover
Timely tips to help you succeed with cover crops
Don't Let Covers Ding a Cash Crop
Manage the carbon penalty, allelopathy and disease to improve soil health and yield
Study Documents Benefits of Covers
Three mixtures boost soil health by increasing water infiltration and available nutrients
Nurture Sick Soil Back to Health
After five years, degraded soil shows signs of improvement
Real-World Soil Health Builders
How four farmers found the right cover crop to fix their soil’s problems
It Doesn't Take Much to Ruin No-Till
Study finds a single horizontal tillage pass significantly reduced water infiltration
Measurable improvements in soil health are showing up in side-by-side trials
Restoring Soil Health Takes Time
After rapid gains from vertical tillage, pH and fertility, the improvement pace slows down
But how much appears to depend on soil type, weather and management practices