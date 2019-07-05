Farm Journal Report: Silage, Bedding Worries Continue To Be Widespread

This wet, late spring has more than row-crop producers concerned. Livestock producers are worried there isn't enough corn planted as well as alfalfa chopped for feed come fall.

AgDay and U.S. Farm Report reporter Betsy Jibben has the story in this Farm Journal Report. She talks with John Metzger, a dairy farmer from Kimmell, Indiana; Nate Like, a livestock producer from Hamler, Ohio; Andy Stickel, Pemberville, Ohio Producers; Marcelo Oberto, an independent dairy consultant; Naomi Blohm, an analyst with Stewart-Peterson; Kenneth Anderson, a hemp grower in Winchester, Kentucky and Angie Setzer, an analyst with Citizens Grain.