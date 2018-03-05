Farm Journal Report: Meet ASA’s New CEO Ryan Findlay

For the first time in nearly 25 years, the American Soybean Association has a new leader.



Steve Censky, the former ASA CEO, now holds the second highest post at the USDA behind Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.



Ryan Findlay, Censky’s successor, might be a fresh face for the organization, but he’s been involved in agricultural policy in other areas.



On the Farm Journal Report on U.S. Farm Report, Findlay sits down with host Tyne Morgan and lays out his priorities for 2018.



Watch U.S. Farm Report every weekend. Check your local listings.